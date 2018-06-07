Floyd Mayweather tops Forbes rich list
Forbes reported that Mayweather, 41, topped sports highest-earners after banking $275 million dollars from his cross-combat superfight against mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in August 2017
Boxer Floyd Mayweather reclaimed his place at the top of Forbes' annual ranking of the 100 highest-paid athletes on Tuesday but no woman featured on the list for the first time. Forbes reported that Mayweather, 41, topped sports highest-earners after banking $275 million dollars from his cross-combat superfight against mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in August 2017.
With an additional $10 million in endorsements, Mayweather earned a total of $285 million between June 1 2017 and June 1 2018, comfortably eclipsing the second-placed figure on the list, football star Lionel Messi, who made $111 million. Tennis star Serena Williams, who last year was the only woman to feature on the list at 51st place with earnings of $27 million, dropped out of the rankings after taking a break from the sport due to the birth of her daughter.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Harbhajan Singh gets candid about cricket and his personal life