Things to do in Mumbai: Sign up for a butterfly trail at Ovalekar Wadi

Explore a variety of butterflies on a nature trail at Ovalekar Wadi

As the monsoon enters its last phase, the months of September and October become the ideal time to witness the splendour of butterflies. Sign up for a trail at Ovalekar Wadi, an open-air garden where these winged beauties can be spotted in abundance. Organised by Bombay Natural History Society, participants will get the chance to view over 150 species — including Blue Mormon, which is the state butterfly of Maharashtra, Great Orange Tip, Brown King Crow and Stripped Tiger — that can be found in Mumbai and its outskirts.

Trail leader Asif Khan explains, "Through this trail, we want people to know that butterflies are a very sensitive group of species and their conservation is the need of the hour."

On: September 23, 8 am

At: Ovale Village bus stop, Thane West.

Log on to: bnhs.org

Cost: Rs 600

