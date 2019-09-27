Man smuggles gold in bra worth Rs 30 lakh, gets busted at airport

In a bizarre incident, a man was intercepted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) for smuggling gold in bra. The customs department caught the accused at the airport and recovered gold which was worth Rs 30 lakh hidden in bra and ladies purse that he was carrying inside his luggage.

The customs department received a tip-off on September 22 about one passenger arriving from Moscow to Delhi by flight number SU 232, reported India Today. The moment the male passenger arrived at the IGI Airport in Delhi, his luggage was thoroughly checked. During the inspection, gold bard and gold wires were recovered from his luggage.

The customs officials found four gold wire hidden in bra as well as six gold bars weighing around 794 grams. The officials seized the gold from the passenger under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962. The market value of gold wire and gold bars is worth Rs 30 lakh. The market value of the seized gold bars and wire from the passenger is Rs 29,96,079. The accused has been arrested under the provisions of Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is underway, informed Anubha Sinha, joint commissioner (customs), IGI Airport.

