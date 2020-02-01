Search

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: High-speed train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be actively pursued

Published: Feb 01, 2020, 13:09 IST | ANI | New Delhi

There is also a proposal to set up large solar panel capacities alongside railway tracks, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament before presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. Picture/ PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament before presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. Picture/ PTI

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that high-speed trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be actively pursued.

There is also a proposal to set up large solar panel capacities alongside railway tracks, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21. "More Tejas type trains will connect iconic destinations," she added.

Sitharaman said the government will undertake redevelopment of stations and trains through public-private partnerships. Besides, another project to connect Bengaluru and Chennai by train is underway.

In July last year, the government had informed Rajya Sabha that Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR), also known as Bullet Train Project, has been sanctioned with a target to be completed by 2023.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK