FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils relief measures

The series of measures announced on Wednesday by the government to boost the economy hit by the Coronavirus lockdown will enhance liquidity, empower entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He also said the announcements made by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower the entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Seeking to boost the COVID-hit economy, Sitharaman announced '3-lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses, including Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This will benefit 45 lakh small businesses, she said, detailing parts of the '20-lakh crore economic stimulus. "Today's announcements by FM @nsitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs," Modi said.

The announcements by the finance minister came a day after Prime Minister Modi introduced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of '20 lakh crore.

45 lakh

No. of small businesses that will benefit from collateral-free loans

For whom?

MSMEs

What? Definition revised; collateral-free automatic loans

How much? Rs 3 lakh crore

What will it do? Boost small enterprise

For whom?

Businesses

What? Reduced EPF contribution

How much? Up to Rs 6,750 crore

What will it do? Allow more take home for employees

For whom?

Income taxpayers

What? Extension of assessment term/tax filing deadline

Till when?

November 30

What will it do?

Allow people some liquidity

For whom?

NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs

What? Special liquidity scheme

How much? R30,000 crore

What will it do?: Ease the flow of credit

For whom?:

Discoms

What? One-time liquidity infusion

How much?

Rs 90,000 crore

What will it do? Enable to pay generation companies and eventually pass of benefits to customers

For whom?

Contractors

What? Central agencies to provide extension

For how long?

Six months

What will it do? Give them more time to complete work at no cost

For whom?

Taxpayers

What? Reduced rates of TDS/TCS

How much? By 25% of existing rates till March 31

What will it do? Provide more funds at the disposal of taxpayers

For whom?

Establishments

What? Statutory retiral benefits extended

For how long? By three months

What will it do? Will provide Rs 2,500 crore liquidity relief to 3.67 lakh firms and for 72.22 lakh employees

For whom?

The poor

What? Package of free foodgrains and cash

How much? Rs 1.7 lakh crore

What will it do? Will ease their problems in the COVID-19 situation

