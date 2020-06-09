Focus on prompt testing, house surveys, active surveillance: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday asked officials of 45 civic bodies across 38 districts in 10 states that are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, to focus on house-to-house surveys, carry out prompt testing and undertake active surveillance measures to contain the infection and reduce mortality.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan along with senior officers of the ministry held a high- level review meeting, via video conference, with the district collectors, municipal commissioners, superintendent of district hospitals and principals of medical colleges from 45 municipal corporations. The 38 districts are from Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

9,983 cases in 24 hours

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,135 and the number of cases climbed to 2,56,611 in the country after it registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry. India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Temples, hotels, malls open in Bengaluru

Temples, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls reopened in India's tech hub, as Unlock-1 began, an official said on Monday. "A steady stream of devotees made a beeline to many temples that reopened across the city in non-containment zones, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," a state muzrai department official said.

Restrictions in Srinagar to continue

Authorities in J&K's Srinagar district announced on Monday that all restrictions those were imposed on May 31 will continue without any relaxation till further orders in the district. Srinagar district has been categorised as a red zone along with eight other districts of J&K. Bandipora and Ganderbal in the Valley and Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri districts have been categorised as orange zones while just two districts Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu division have been put in the green category.

Uttar Pradesh women pray to 'Corona Mai'

The Coronavirus which has now been assigned a gender, is being worshipped in UP also after Bihar as superstition run deep. Women in some villages have started worshipping 'Corona Mai' and are pleading with her to spare lives. These women have dug a small pit in the field, filled it with water and each one offers nine cloves and nine 'laddoos' to 'Corona Mai' to appease her.

