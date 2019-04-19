Focusing on villages in India

things-to-do

A discussion by award-winning journalist P Sainath will discuss rural distress in India

P Sainath

It's sometimes easy to get stuck in an urban bubble and forget that people who live in cities constitute only a fraction of the Indian population. Around 830 million of our countrymen live in villages. They speak over 700 languages, according to the People's Linguistic Survey of India, and practise a variety of professions that are now in danger of dying out, such as storytelling and the singing of epic poems.

But if there's one journalist who has been a crusader for the country's downtrodden, it is P Sainath. The former rural editor of a national newspaper later started the People's Archive of Rural India (PARI), which painstakingly documents the stories that fail to make it to mainstream media.

Sainath will now take part in a discussion on the occasion of World Earth Day and talk about agrarian crisis in an age of inequality, apart from how PARI plays its part in tilting the balance in favour of rural India. His talk will be followed by a conversation titled The Urban-Rural Disconnect: Changing the Current Narrative and Focus, where members of India Development Review will pick the journalist's brain. Don't miss this one.

On April 22, 6 pm to 9 pm

At Dextrus, A-802, Crescenzo, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call 9004256464

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates