Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad found guilty in fourth case

Lalu Prasad

Jailed former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was on Monday convicted by a special CBI court of criminal conspiracy, corruption and other charges in the fourth fodder scam case, while another ex-chief minister Jagannath Mishra was acquitted.

CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh held guilty the 69-year-old RJD chief along with 18 others. Mishra was among 12 acquitted in the case RC 38 A/96 pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in the 1990s.

The charges against the convicted persons are 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (misappropriation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 477A/IPC and section 13 (2) with 13 (i) c &d of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (misuse of official position for pecuniary advantage by the public servant and others). Emerging out of the court, Prasad told reporters he did not wish to make any comment, while party vice-president Raghubansh Prasad Singh said that they would challenge the order in the high court. The judge will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence from March 21, according to a CBI counsel.

This decision is the fourth conviction for Prasad in fodder scam cases pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasury in 1990s in the undivided Bihar, when RJD was in power and Prasad the chief minister. Prasad has been in Birsa Munda jail at Ranchi since December 23 last year after being convicted in the second case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from Deogarh treasury.

Earlier, the RJD supremo was convicted on September 30, 2013 in the RC 20A/96 case of Chaibasa pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore in the 1990s. He got five years prison term in the case following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.