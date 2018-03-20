Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad found guilty in fourth case
CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh held guilty the 69-year-old RJD chief along with 18 others. Mishra was among 12 acquitted in the case RC 38 A/96 pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in the 1990s
Lalu Prasad
Jailed former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was on Monday convicted by a special CBI court of criminal conspiracy, corruption and other charges in the fourth fodder scam case, while another ex-chief minister Jagannath Mishra was acquitted.
CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh held guilty the 69-year-old RJD chief along with 18 others. Mishra was among 12 acquitted in the case RC 38 A/96 pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in the 1990s.
The charges against the convicted persons are 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (misappropriation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 477A/IPC and section 13 (2) with 13 (i) c &d of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (misuse of official position for pecuniary advantage by the public servant and others). Emerging out of the court, Prasad told reporters he did not wish to make any comment, while party vice-president Raghubansh Prasad Singh said that they would challenge the order in the high court. The judge will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence from March 21, according to a CBI counsel.
This decision is the fourth conviction for Prasad in fodder scam cases pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasury in 1990s in the undivided Bihar, when RJD was in power and Prasad the chief minister. Prasad has been in Birsa Munda jail at Ranchi since December 23 last year after being convicted in the second case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from Deogarh treasury.
Earlier, the RJD supremo was convicted on September 30, 2013 in the RC 20A/96 case of Chaibasa pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore in the 1990s. He got five years prison term in the case following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.
Other cases against the RJD chief
* First, the RJD supremo was convicted on September 30, 2013 in the RC 20A/96 case of Chaibasa pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore in the 1990s
* In the second case, Prasad was convicted in the RC64A/96 in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury in the 1990s. He was awarded jail sentence of 3.5 years in the case on December 23, 2017.
* In another Chaibasa case, RC 68A/96 pertaining to Rs 37.62 crore, Prasad got five years prison term on January 24, 2018
* The last case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi is pending with the court
Rs 3.13cr Amount withdrawn from the Dumka treasury in the early 1990s
Mar 21 The day the judge will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence
2015 The year when Lalu’s RJD won the Bihar Assembly election
Dec 23 The day in year 2017 since when Lalu has been in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi
