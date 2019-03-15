Fodder scam: SC seeks CBI's response on Lalu Yadav's bail plea

national

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought a response from the CBI within two weeks

Lalu Prasad Yadav

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a bail plea filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in three fodder scam cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought a response from the CBI within two weeks. Yadav has sought bail on medical grounds. He is currently serving jail sentences handed to him by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection to fodder scam cases.

The RJD chief had last month moved the apex court challenging a Jharkhand High Court verdict which rejected his bail plea. In August last year, Yadav surrendered before a special CBI court in Ranchi after the high court order.

He was granted temporary bail by the high court for six weeks on May 11 last year for undergoing treatment. However, the extension of the provisional bail was rejected by the court.

The cases pertain to fraudulent withdrawals from state treasuries by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates