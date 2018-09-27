Foden floored by Iniesta comparisons

football

Foden, 18, insists he is pleased to have been given the nickname but has some way to go to match the World Cup winner, backing Guardiola to develop him in the best way

Andres Iniesta and Manchester City starlet Phil Foden

Manchester City's Phil Foden hailed Andres Iniesta as being on a different planet after further comparisons with him. The England U-19 international starred in City's 3-0 League Cup third-round win over Oxford on Tuesday night, playing his part in the opening two goals before adding a late strike of his own.

After the game, Oxford boss Karl Robinson drew parallels between Foden and former Barcelona star Iniesta. Foden, 18, insists he is pleased to have been given the nickname but has some way to go to match the World Cup winner, backing Guardiola to develop him in the best way.

Asked about the 'Stockport Iniesta' moniker, Foden replied: "I'm happy with that but come on — Iniesta is on a different planet! For them to call me that is massive, it means a lot. I'll just keep getting these cup games and run-outs whenever I can and hopefully I can start a lot more games one day," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever