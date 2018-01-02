Fog blinds Punjab, Haryana: Most areas shiver in intense cold

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several areas of Punjab and Haryana, adversely affecting, air, rail and road traffic even as most areas in the two states shivered under intense cold



Indian people exercise amid heavy fog and air pollution in Amritsar on January 2, 2018. Pic/AFP

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several areas of Punjab and Haryana, adversely affecting, air, rail and road traffic even as most areas in the two states shivered under intense cold. The minimum temperatures hovered between three degrees above normal to one notch below normal in most parts of the states, the MeT office said here today. Bathinda at a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius was the coldest in the two states.

Dense fog engulfed most parts of Punjab and Haryana reducing visibility to upto 200 meters, the MeT office said. Officials said on account of poor visibility several flights and trains from the region were either cancelled or delayed by hours. While Faridkot braved a low of three degrees Celsius, Narnaul settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar shivered at 4.2 degrees Celsius followed by Sirsa at 4.8 degrees, Pathankot at 5.7 degrees, Adampur 5.8 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani at 6.5 degrees and Hisar 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a low of eight degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.4 degrees, Patiala 8.6 degrees, Chandigarh 8.7 degrees and Ambala recorded 8.9 degrees Celsius. The MeT Ofice has forecast dry weather in the region for the next 48 hours.

