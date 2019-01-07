Fog delays 20 flights in Bengaluru

national

A couple of airlines such as have rolled out travel advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before heading for the aerodrome.

Scores of passengers in Bengaluru were left stranded, with several missing their connecting flights while a couple of them missing their business meetings and appointments as the airport authority rescheduled at least 20 flights due to the presence of fog on the runways.



Following the bad weather conditions, a couple of airlines such as Vistara, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and IndiGo have rolled out travel advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before heading for the aerodrome.

This had witnessed disruption in aerodrome services on Sunday after at least 50 flights were rescheduled between 6 am and 9 am which were delayed owing to bad weather.



Three flights, including a Singapore-Bengaluru IndiGo flight and Goa-Bengaluru Air India flight, were forced to divert to Chennai due to fog at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the city.

On a related note, a thick blanket of fog also engulfed the national capital causing delay in all flights to and from the Delhi airport.



The minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital is hovering at 8 Degree Celsius and 19 Degree Celsius, while humidity in the region throughout the day will oscillate between 95 per cent to 97 per cent, said Indian Meteorological Department.

