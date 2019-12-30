Search

Fog disrupts traffic, delays flights in Delhi: Twitterati reacts

Published: Dec 30, 2019, 13:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | New Delhi

Rail operations in the Northern Railway region, flights in the Delhi airport were disrupted due to poor visibility

An e-rickshaw plies on a road with headlight on during a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi. Picture/PTI
Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Monday and a dense layer of fog enveloped the city and its adjoining areas, making the visibility zero at several places. As many as four flights have been cancelled, while 19 others have been diverted due to low visibility at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said.

"Low visibility procedures are still in progress. All CAT III B compliant pilots are able to operate. Departures may be impacted if Runway Visibility Range falls below 125m. Please get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," said Delhi Airport in a statement.

Even, rail operations in the Northern Railway region were disrupted due to poor visibility. The dense fog affected traffic movement this morning and commuters were seen driving with emergency lights due to low visibility on the roads.

Airline giant IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for its passengers, requesting them to keep a track on their flight status before leaving home and advising to reach out to their customer care for the updated information

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the fog that has thrown Delhi out-of-gear.

What do you think about the extreme weather in Delhi?

(With inputs from ANI)

