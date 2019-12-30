Fog disrupts traffic, delays flights in Delhi: Twitterati reacts

An e-rickshaw plies on a road with headlight on during a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi. Picture/PTI

Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Monday and a dense layer of fog enveloped the city and its adjoining areas, making the visibility zero at several places. As many as four flights have been cancelled, while 19 others have been diverted due to low visibility at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said.

"Low visibility procedures are still in progress. All CAT III B compliant pilots are able to operate. Departures may be impacted if Runway Visibility Range falls below 125m. Please get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," said Delhi Airport in a statement.

Even, rail operations in the Northern Railway region were disrupted due to poor visibility. The dense fog affected traffic movement this morning and commuters were seen driving with emergency lights due to low visibility on the roads.

Airline giant IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for its passengers, requesting them to keep a track on their flight status before leaving home and advising to reach out to their customer care for the updated information

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to poor visibility in #Delhi, our flights are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status at https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. For rescheduling/cancellation, please visit Plan B https://t.co/Oq5OqwbyNF. You may also chat with us at https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 30, 2019

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the fog that has thrown Delhi out-of-gear.

#DelhiWeather

Delhi fog at its best, Delhi departure at its worst! pic.twitter.com/YFGf44rydx — Avishek Ghosh (@showstopperkhan) December 30, 2019

Today: My flight left an hour late as Delhi airport wasnt giving permission to land in 3 hrs. Rchd Delhi, circled around airport for an hour, could not land due to fog. Redirected to Lucknow, where we are eating Upma while sitting a plane thats stalled on runway. Happy Delhi 2 me — Anupam Ghildyal (@AnupamGhildyal) December 30, 2019

Dense #delhifog



Inside flight, awaiting takeoff at Delhi airport since 4 hours. Does situation seem improving? Find the difference ð pic.twitter.com/h9pxi77JwC — Vinay Pagaria (@vinaypagaria) December 30, 2019

Dehli these days be like "Hold on dude, I am cool too" ð #delhifog #winter pic.twitter.com/EndBdnrF77 — Nirmal Paudel (@thepaudeln) December 30, 2019

What the FOG man!

This is near noon#delhifog pic.twitter.com/6qZk8y5Z45 — Mohan's Chopisms (@Mohanish_chopra) December 30, 2019

What do you think about the extreme weather in Delhi?

(With inputs from ANI)

