Folk feels from Chhattisgarh

Witness oral traditions, dance and theatre that will transport you to the heart of India

Mohan Chauhan's presentation includes folk bhajans

Among the cultural imports that venues in Mumbai bring down for its discerning audience, folk art forms from the hinterland, especially those that haven't found a place in popular culture, tend to get glossed over. As a result, it's only natural to have heard of Puccini but not Pandvani. The Living Traditions festival by the National Centre for the Performing Arts is a step in the direction of familariasing Mumbaikars with India's folk heritage. Since inception, it has brought cultural traditions of Rajasthan, Assam, Bengal, Goa and Gujarat to the city, and the upcoming edition trains the spotlight on Chhattisgarh.

Curated by Raipur-based writer, lyricist and theatre director Rakesh Tiwari, the two-day showcase will feature six well-known troupes specialising in oral folk traditions, dance forms and theatre. The festival will open with noted artiste Prabha Yadav and her group's presentation of Pandvani, an oral music tradition of Chhattisgarh, where artistes sing tales from the Mahabharata. "Pandvani is sung in two styles. While Prabha ji will sing in the Vedmati format, which is a recital of Ved Vyasa's Mahabharata, the Kapalik style is a narration of folk stories derived from the epic," explains Tiwari, who was conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi award last month.

Another performance from the deep-forested part of the state is the panthi dance, practised by members of the Satnami community, who are followers of Guru Ghasidas. The 19th-century saint propagated ideals of equality, and is revered throughout central India. "The group dance by male artistes presents his message and life sketch. A fast-paced dance presented to the beats of the mandar and jhanj, it ends in a human pyramid," Tiwari explains.



The play Raja Foklawa is a satire

Two folk plays will be staged during the festival. On International Women's Day, Tiwari's group will present the story of Dasmati, Raja Bhoj's feisty young daughter, while the following day's play will be a satire on an unlettered man's ascension to the throne. A sufi and folk bhajan presentation, and a harvest season dance, sheila, are the other highlights.

"As opposed to a rigid stage-marking system, Chhattisgarh's folk theatre allows artistes a greater degree of freedom," says Tiwari, when asked about what sets the state's art forms apart. "When people watch these performances, it is easy to forget that they are in a Mumbai auditorium, for they are instantly transported to a rural setting."

ON: March 8 and 9, 6.30 pm

AT: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Sir Dorabji Tata Road, Nariman Point.

CALL: 22824567

ENTRY: Rs 100 onwards

