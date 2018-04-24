Follow these five startups to manage your late night fleet

There are a few startups who are working Day or Night to provide more accurate solutions with their innovative technology



GPS tracking technology or telematics solutions have transformed the entire process of tracking fleets whether it's about tracking your order or hiring a taxi. The transformation has made the process more streamlined and convenient.

We all know how frustrating it was to call the firm in a traditional manner and follow up for the thing you ordered online without having any idea on how long the order will take to arrive. But today, things have evolved, we can track thing at our fingertips with the help of technological solution which made it easier to manage fleets.

Here are a few listed:

Google Maps and Transit

Going somewhere? Go with Maps, the official app you can rely on for real-time GPS navigation, traffic, transit, and details about millions of places, such as reviews and popular times.

RoadCast

Roadcast is India's first real-time asset tracking, management, and monitoring platform aim to enable businesses with constantly moving on-field resources, such as sales force, vehicles etc. To develop the most productive supply chain management solutions by optimizing resource movement. Through real-time tracking of employees, vehicles or product orders, organizations can ensure quickest, safest and most efficient handling of logistical operations while being in constant communication with the end customer.

GPS-Trace

GPS-Trace is a free App for GPS tracking for cars, pet locator, and family radar. The App allows determining the location in real-time mode. What¿s more, the App keeps a history of units¿ tracks and notifies users if something goes wrong with the unit. Road Point GPS - Road Point India is a leading consultant of GPS tracking in Delhi and all over India. With years of experience in dealing GPS equipment and providing solutions for almost all GPS tracking system.

Real Time GPS tracker

With this app, you can essentially do two things. Show your own location live on Google Maps. This way your family and friends always know where you are and that you are safe. See the location of your friends and family members right in the app. Just ask them to install this app.

Live Street View Map

Earth Navigation - Earth Navigation app is designed to help for easy driving assistance, driving directions and find particular places on HD visual maps. You can look live street view of all public transits on your single finger touch and understand your exact location with the live map view. 3D Street view of world maps is best mapping and routes finding an app for city assistance and a journey planner. Track satellite view with pocket earth maps and getting around places on visual maps and navigation. See satellite street view of buildings and live inside street view of big markets, mall map, road condition, tourist places and easy traffic updates with turn by turn walking and car navigation.

