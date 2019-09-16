Fond of sweets but scared of calories, try peanut butter sweets

Peanut butter is a deliciously tasty and nutritionally packed snacking option available to us. It is a staple in many countries and is widely adored around the world. Hordes of people consume peanut butter in many ways and it has proved to be the favourite snack of fitness enthusiasts. With its high protein and fibre content, people who exercise often opt for peanut butter as the ideal pre or post work out snack. It is both filling and tasty. In other words, peanut butter is a superfood.

Although there are many known positives to eating peanut butter, there are some unknown positives to it as well! Many amongst us think that peanut butter is for mass and muscle gain, but not many know that it is a great option for those who want to lose weight! Yes, peanut butter is an effective tool in losing weight.

A tablespoonful of peanut butter contains almost 100 calories. But these calories are in the form of mono-unsaturated fats. It is saturated fats on the other hand, which lead to high cholesterol levels and heart diseases. Mono-unsaturated fats like the ones found in nuts have proven to be great for the human body, helping people prevent heart disease, helping with weight loss, and helping battle the risk of obesity.

Also, due to both its texture and contents, peanut butter is a very stomach-filling snack. Peanut butter can help stop cravings that often lead to a person eating another portion. Its high nutritional value also provides essential strength to many bodily processes. If the peanut butter is chunkier, it will be more filling and healthier! Chetan Kanani founder of Alpino Health Foods tells you some healthy ways to eat peanut butter.

Here are some healthy ways to eat Peanut Butter:

Peanut Butter Cake

Remember all those times when you had to ditch the cake because of that extra cream and sugar? Well, that can be changed if you give your cake a nutty taste by using chocolate peanut butter instead of cream.

Peanut Butter and Banana

Peanut Butter and bananas are a heavenly combination and you can try it in a milkshake, smoothie or even in sandwiches with cinnamon. If you are in the mood for absolutely no effort you could just spread it over bananas.

Peanut Butter and Apples

For your evening munchies, this is a tasty, healthy, and quick solution. You can prepare an apple-flavoured milkshake or smoothie or you can dip freshly cut apples in peanut butter.

Peanut Butter Pancakes

There is no right time for Peanut Butter and Pancakes; it can be your fulfilling breakfast or dessert for the night.

Peanut Butter Smoothie

Peanut Butter smoothie can be your go-to milkshake post-workout or even in the morning. It not only makes you feel full but also is so easy to make.

