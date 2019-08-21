Food firms sending ration to flood-hit Punjab, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

national

Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Pic/Instagram Harsimrat Kaur Badal

On Wednesday, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that food processing companies have responded generously to provide dry rations for the flood-hit state olf Punjab. Badal has asked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers as well as volunteers at large to assist her in the distribution of the relief material.

Various food processing Cos hv come fwd on my appeal to donate food products for flood ravaged ppl of Punja tob. This will be distributed among the worst affected in coming days. I appeal to SAD youth n volunteers to assist me in this task & also help in prioritizing relief work. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 21, 2019

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Harsimrat said that dry rations including milk powder, biscuits, ready to eat snacks, 1 lakh ltrs of beverages & bottled water will be dispatched in the next few days. She also urged people to help her in identifying the worst affected places across the state so that relief work could be prioritized accordingly.

In the nxt few days trucks will be dispatched with dry rations including milk powder, biscuits, ready to eat snacks, 1 lakh ltrs of beverages & bottled water. Efforts will be made to reach the most flooded areas as quickly as possible. Volunteers can share such locations with me. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 21, 2019

Badal has appealed to volunteers to share the locations with her so that she could personally supervise the distribution of the relief material in the next few days. Talking further the Union Minister said that she has received widespread complaints from the people with regards to adequate relief not reaching the affected people.

#Union #Food Processing Industries Minister #HarsimratKaurBadal on August 21 said that food processing companies responded generously to provide dry rations for #flood-hit #Punjab.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/WlvUYHfY9p — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 21, 2019

The floodwaters in Punjab have destroyed thousands of acres of paddy crop and even damaged houses in villages in parts of Ropar and Anandpur Sahib besides Sultanpur Lodhi, Shahkot and Phillaur, etc. Kaur said that keeping in view the sentiments of the people across the state, she approached several food processing companies who have come forward and donated dry rations including milk powder, biscuits, ready to eat snacks as well as one lakh litres of beverages and bottled water.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra directed officials to ensure that enough measures are taken in order to prevent any disease outbreak in the state, especially in the low lying areas in view of heavy rains over the past few days across the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Mohindra asked the officials to ensure that enough measures are taken in order to prevent any disease outbreak in the state, especially in the low lying areas in view of heavy rains over the past few days across the state.

With inputs from IANS

