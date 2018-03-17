Food officer suspended, but his accomplice BJP legislator escapes

RD Akrupe threatened an officer on special duty to opposition leader in the Council Dhananjay Munde, and was accompanied by the MLA



Dhananjay Munde told the opposition that a BJP legislator from Marathwada, who accompanied RD Akrupe in threatening OSD Sandeep Patange, escaped without action

Food Safety Officer R D Akrupe from Bhiwandi, has been suspended for threatening an officer on special duty (OSD) to opposition leader in the Council, Dhananjay Munde, for demanding a probe in the illegal trade and smuggling of gutkha. However, a BJP legislator from Marathwada, who accompanied Akrupe in threatening OSD Sandeep Patange at Munde’s Vidhan Bhavan office on Thursday afternoon, has escaped without any action.

When this was brought to its notice by Munde, the opposition stalled the upper house for 30 minutes. Munde, an NCP leader, told the house that the vice-president’s office had complained against Akrupe, who, with an MLA, had intimidated his staff. Neither did Munde name the MLA nor did FDA minister Girish Bapat ask for his name, before announcing disciplinary action on Friday.

Sources said the food officer was angry because the calling attention notice that Munde had raised in the house, had forced the government to ask CID to probe the illegal gutkha trade racket, and the food and drugs department’s inaction in checking the menace.

The BJP legislator, who has been supporting Akrupe all along his career in getting favourable transfers in the past two years, was also allegedly seen abusing Munde’s OSD, who also is a senior government official, working on deputation in the opposition leader’s office. A senior FDA official said the BJP legislator had recommended Akrupe twice this year for plum postings in Thane and Bhiwandi.

