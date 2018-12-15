Food safety cannot be taken lightly

opinion

The name synonymous with Mumbai-Lonavala travels finds itself in trouble. A reputable chiki brand, Maganlal, has been pulled off shelves after the company was found guilty of not following mandatory quality control norms, said a report in this paper.

The nutty treat has been pulled off the shelves by the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for violating food safety forms. The violations include having food quality experts on board, and not sending samples for testing at the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). It is a mammoth company with an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore.

The company has reassured people that they will follow all norms to the letter henceforth, and clarified that there were no complaints by customers against the product.

It is vital that food companies keep to every rule and do not wait to be caught out by food officials to start following the quality procedures and checks needed. It is no excuse to say that they have not received a complaint from a customer. That is besides the point. Toeing the line as per FDA regulations needs to be non-negotiable.

Mammoth companies that have a loyal customer base can find their image is dented irreparably if FDA takes action. The FDA also needs to be extremely alert when it comes to checks of foodstuffs sold by giants like these. Surprise checks will ensure that all manufacturers are spot on, when it comes to ensuring their product meets every standard.

Strong action will send a message to the biggies that there is an eye being kept on them. It is unfortunate that such the makers of a much-loved product with lakhs of patrons thought it alright to slip when it comes to safety norms. Toe the line, all foodstuff makers. The way to a patron's heart is through his stomach. An upset stomach means that loyalty will be very tough to rebuild.

