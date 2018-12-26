Foot injury rules out Arsenal's Henrikh for six weeks

football

Mkhitaryan suffered the injury to his right foot in last Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham and was replaced at half-time before missing the win against Burnley at the weekend

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Arsenal have revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be out for at least six weeks because of a fractured metatarsal. Mkhitaryan suffered the injury to his right foot in last Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham and was replaced at half-time before missing the win against Burnley at the weekend.

Arsenal released the news of the injury on their official website with the Armenian playmaker not due to resume full training for six weeks. Mkhitaryan has been a regular under Unai Emery and has contributed four Premier League goals this season. He will miss key league games against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City as Arsenal continue their pursuit of a top-four place.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever