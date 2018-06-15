Footage from 50 CCTVs scanned to find culprit behind Thane road accident

The Kasarwadavli police arrested the tanker driver who had dashed a Scooty killing a girl in Thane

The tanker driver, Hiralal Yadav, is from Gujarat

The Kasarvadawli police searched footage from almost 50 CCTVs from Thane to Vasai in search of a tanker, whose driver allegedly dashed against a Scooty on Sunday, killing a girl in Thane. He was arrested early on Thursday. Police said the girls, Priyanka Zende, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, and Tanvi Bolade, a resident of Yashoda Nagar, both 22, were friends since childhood.

'Tanker dashed Scooty'

On Sunday at 8.30 am, in the rains, they decided to go to the under-construction chowpatty at Ghodbunder. A police official from Kasarvadawli police station said, "On Sunday around 11.30 am we received a call about the accident. The girls who had recently joined different IT companies, were returning home when a gas tanker dashed Bolade's Scooty, which she was riding. They slipped and pillion rider Zende came under the tanker's left side tyres. She died on the spot while Bolade escaped with minor scratches on her hand."

SPI DS Dhole said, "Our team of seven members started investigation but despite checking CCTVs near the spot we didn't get a clue about the vehicle. The next day our team went to the spot at the time of the accident, when a fisherwoman approached us and said she had seen a tanker run over the girl. She remembered the colour of the vehicle but not the number. We started checking CCTV footage on roads till Vasai as we found the vehicle had come from there and finally we got the number of a vehicle."

Driver arrested

Dhole further added, "The tanker which was carrying some gas was from Gujarat. We informed the company it belonged to and got the driver's details. He is Hiralal Yadav. Early on Thursday when he again came to Thane we arrested him under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide)."

