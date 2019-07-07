Football: India open campaign v Tajikistan

football

The tournament will be Stimac's second assignment since taking over as the head coach of the Indian team

Igor Stimac

Ahmedabad: Buoyed by the promising start under newly appointed coach Igor Stimac, defending champions India begin their campaign in the Intercontinental Cup football against Tajikistan here today.

The tournament will be Stimac's second assignment since taking over as the head coach of the Indian team. In the first tournament under his charge, India had finished third in the King's Cup last month with a first-ever away win over Thailand.

The four-nation event, which also features Syria and North Korea, will be a part of preparations for the Indian team for the joint qualification campaign of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup.

