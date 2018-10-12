Football: Italy held by Ukraine in friendly
Italy boss Roberto Mancini admitted his team must be more clinical after allowing Ukraine to fight back and earn a 1-1 draw on an emotional night at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
Italy should already have been well in control at half-time but found Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov in fine form. Somewhat ironically, it took a fumble by Pyatov early in the second half for the Azzurri to finally break the deadlock when Federico Bernardeschi's speculative 20-yard shot squirmed over the line.
Ukraine, though, hit back and were level just after the hour when Ruslan Malinovsky hooked the ball in following a corner. The Azzurri are now winless in the last five home matches.
