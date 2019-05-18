Football: Kalina Rangers 'A' emerge champions

other-sports

The victorious Kalinga Rangers 'A' team with the trophy

Kalina Rangers 'A' beat Macabi Amboli 8-7 via sudden death in a thrilling Men's Open final of the Catholic Gymkhana rink football tournament. After the match ended 3-3 at the end of regulation time, in the ensuing shootout, the scores were 4-4, leading to sudden death. Jason Miranda missed from the spot for the Amboli side, while Scott Moraes scored to give Rangers victory.

Vengsarkar Academy win U-12 cricket title

VERROC Vengsarkar Academy beat IDBI Federal Insurance Academy by seven wickets to win the Insurance Cup U-12 cricket tournament at Mahul recently. Electing to bat, IDBI Federal Insurance Academy posted 78 for 8 in 20 overs. Chirag Modak top-scored with 17, while Malhar Adak bagged three for 13. In reply, Shubh Shrivastav scored 44 as Vengsarkar Academy overhauled the target in 18.1 overs. IDBI's Aryan Kumar finished with figures of three for 8.

CCI tennis tournament begins on Monday

THE Cricket Club of India will be organising the 13th AITA Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI U-16 national tennis tournament from May 20. The qualifying rounds for the 64-player main draw will be played today and tomorrow, while the main draw will commence on Monday.

Kabaddi: Mumbai Che Raje suffer defeat

MUMBAI Che Raje succumbed to a 35-56 defeat to Diler Delhi in their second match of the Indo International Premiere Kabaddi League at Balewadi on Thursday. Mumbai Che Raje started the tournament with a bang, winning their opening match against Telugu Bulls 34-33.

