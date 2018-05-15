Football stars of the EPL galaxy: A look at the season's showstoppers

A day after the final whistle was blown on the 2017-18 Premier League, mid-day takes a look at the season's showstoppers

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)



The superlatives are running out for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's record-breaking impact this season. The Egyptian, 25, scored a record 32 Premier League goals and took his overall tally to 44 in a remarkable first year at Anfield. The £36.9 million signing, deservedly won the Premier League Golden Boot award and was adjudged Player of the Year by UK's Professional Football Association.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)



Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's ruthless nature makes him the world's best striker, says his club manager Mauricio Pochettino and the England international more than justified that tag this EPL season. Kane was at his lethal best in a campaign that saw him break Alan Shearer's EPL mark (36) by scoring 39 goals in a calendar year.

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)



Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne finished the season with 16 assists after teeing up Gabriel Jesus' late winner at Southampton in the last league game that saw City breach the 100-point mark. His teammates were not too far behind on the assists, with Leroy Sane recording 15 and David Silva and Raheem Sterling both recording 11. Besides assisting his mates, Bruyne even helped himself to quite a few goals throughout the season — eight to be precise, showing off his striking ability too.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)



Pundits have pitted midfielder Christian Eriksen's eye-catching EPL campaign this season on par with teammate Harry Kane. The Dane won the Premier League Goal of the Month award in April for his stunning 30-yard strike against Chelsea at the beginning which justified his ability as being both the creator as well as scorer of goals.

David De Gea (Manchester United)



The Manchester United custodian once again proved his worth this season, keeping 18 clean sheets in 37 games. David de Gea's performances earned him the club's Player of the Year award for the fourth time since he moved to Old Trafford in 2011. The Spaniard also capped off a fine campaign by claiming his first EPL Golden Glove award.