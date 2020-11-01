Football vs Soccer

Year on year, it is the same discussion. Which videogame represents the beautiful game better and which one should you buy? So, here we are with a little comparison to help you figure out which football game you need in your life.

Graphically, neither has seen much of an improvement. FIFA, however, does look better of the two on a PS4 Pro. They also have a lot of the teams registered, so you can play with proper players, teams and colours. The camera angles for both games are equally good. The menus, on the other hand, are slick on FIFA 21 offering a good balance of functionality and good looks, whereas the menu system for PES is bland and boring.



FIFA

Gameplay-wise Pro Evolution Soccer has a lot going for it in the main mode, you can stylise your shots and score some beautiful goals. The amount of control you have on the ball is pretty good, but it isn't much different than what was presented last year. FIFA is a much simpler game to play, anyone who spends 10 minutes on the game can play relatively well. There isn't much nuance to control on the ball and the goalkeepers are easy to navigate around to score a goal.

PES is lacking any new content . There are a few additions to the Master League, but again not compelling enough to warrant an upgrade. FIFA as well has failed to add anything new in its modes. They did bring back Volta, which I liked. This time it has a short single-player campaign mode called The Debut. They have added a few new arenas as well.

In the end, it boils down to personal taste. FIFA is the janta option, it offers a lot of options to play, it looks really good graphically and they do have a lot of the teams signed on. PES is more for the snobs who need the game to look and play right, which ends up giving you a lot more thrills especially when playing with other players.

My suggestion is if you have last year's edition of either of the games, wait for another year for meaningful updates. Hopefully, next year with the next-gen of consoles out, these guys will pull up their socks and get to work to bring us something beautiful. In case you are considering it, PES 2021 Season Update starts at R800 for the PC version and FIFA 21 starts at Rs 3,999.

