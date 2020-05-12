Football WAGs Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney to battle in court

WAGs Rebekah Vardy, 38, and Coleen Rooney, 34, are headed to Britain's High Court to settle their dispute which began last October when Coleen had accused Rebekah of leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

Leicester City footballer Jamie's wife, Rebekah and former England captain Wayne's wife, Coleen were supposed to settle their dispute in an online arbitration meeting recently. Rebekah expected nothing less than a public apology from Coleen. However, according to British media reports, talks have fallen through and she will now be suing for libel. Meanwhile, Coleen will be countersuing for breach of privacy.

A source told British newspaper, Daily Mail: "The girls are still no further forward, so it's now going to have to be heard in court. It's a shame it has come to this but there is no other way. Coleen has plenty of evidence and she isn't frightened to show it."

The two were good friends before Coleen revealed last October that her investigation into the leak of some media stories about her family had led her to Rebekah's Instagram account. Rebekah immediately denied the allegation.

