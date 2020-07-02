Footballer Alexandre Pato reveals clubbing, alcohol ended his marriage in 1 year

Brazilian footballer Alexandre Pato has revealed that excessive partying resulted in his first marriage with actor Sthefany Brito ending in just nine months.

According to The Sun, the former AC Milan and Chelsea star and Sthefany were dubbed the Posh and Becks (Victoria and David Beckham) of Brazil.

Alexandre and Sthefany's 2009 marriage reception was held at the lavish Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro. But their relationship was short-lived with Sthefany telling the Brazilian press that they split because she couldn't handle his wild partying.

Meanwhile, Alexandre said the AC Milan dressing room was divided in groups led by party-loving Ronaldo and Ronaldinho and the religious group, led by Kaka.

"When I arrived in Milan, I sat between Ronaldo and [Paolo] Maldini, and opposite Kaka in the changing room. One of the first things I remember is Ronaldo showing me a Playboy magazine. He asked me if I wanted to be in his group or if I'd prefer to go with Kaka," revealed Alexandre, who became a drinking buddy of Ronaldinho. In 2019, Alexandre married Brazilian TV show host Rebeca Abravanel.

