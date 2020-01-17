Footballer Arturo Vidal splits with Colombian model Sonia Isaza

Chilean footballer Arturo Vidal has reportedly split with Colombian model Sonia Isaza amid reports that he plans to join Italian giants Inter Milan from Barcelona.

The two have been dating since 2018 after they made their relationship official on social media the same year. News of their break-up emerged after they unfollowed each other on social media recently.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the model recently shared videos with her 2.8 million Instagram followers where she is seen singing songs about heartbreak. Murio el Amor [The Love Has Died] by Colombian singer Paola Jara was one of them.

