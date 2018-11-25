Footballer Chris Smalling raises Rs 26 lakh for the homeless on his birthday

Nov 25, 2018, 11:11 IST | A Correspondent

He tweeted these pictures above and wrote: "In celebration of my 29th birthday today I am raising ÃÂ£29k for Barnabus to guarantee a fun-filled Xmas period for those less fortunate. #29for29."

Chris Smalling

Footballer Chris Smalling turned 29 on Thursday and he spent his birthday in a rather unique way. Instead of partying, he wore an apron and worked in a kitchen cooking, and even washing dishes to make Christmas special for the people at Barnabus, a Christian Homeless Charity."

The charity is based in Manchester and they help bring hope and support to the homeless and vulnerable. Interestingly, Smalling managed to raise £29,000 (approx Rs 26 lakh) in the process.

