Footballer Chris Smalling raises Rs 26 lakh for the homeless on his birthday
He tweeted these pictures above and wrote: "In celebration of my 29th birthday today I am raising ÃÂ£29k for Barnabus to guarantee a fun-filled Xmas period for those less fortunate. #29for29."
Footballer Chris Smalling turned 29 on Thursday and he spent his birthday in a rather unique way. Instead of partying, he wore an apron and worked in a kitchen cooking, and even washing dishes to make Christmas special for the people at Barnabus, a Christian Homeless Charity."
The charity is based in Manchester and they help bring hope and support to the homeless and vulnerable. Interestingly, Smalling managed to raise £29,000 (approx Rs 26 lakh) in the process.
He tweeted these pictures above and wrote: "In celebration of my 29th birthday today I am raising £29k for Barnabus to guarantee a fun-filled Xmas period for those less fortunate. #29for29."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?