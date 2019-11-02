Footballer Crouch reveals daughter Sophia was embarrassed by his height

Former footballer Peter Crouch has revealed that kids used to make fun of his daughter Sophia, eight, because of his 6ft 7inch height. Besides Sophia, Crouch has Liberty, four, Johnny, two and Jack, four months, with model wife Abbey Clancy. "My little girl, Sophia, I took her to summer camp and she was like, 'Dad don't come in,' because the kids were making fun because her dad was so tall. I thought I'd be a real cool dad but obviously not. I let her run in and then she realised the boys liked football. Next day, she was like, 'Dad, do you want to come in the class?' ," Crouch was quoted as saying by Female First.

