MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Footballer Crouch reveals daughter Sophia was embarrassed by his height

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 08:00 IST | A correspondent |

Kids used to make fun of his daughter Sophia, eight, because of Peter Crouch's 6ft 7inch height

Peter Crouch and daughter Sophia Crouch
Peter Crouch and daughter Sophia Crouch

Former footballer Peter Crouch has revealed that kids used to make fun of his daughter Sophia, eight, because of his 6ft 7inch height. Besides Sophia, Crouch has Liberty, four, Johnny, two and Jack, four months, with model wife Abbey Clancy. "My little girl, Sophia, I took her to summer camp and she was like, 'Dad don't come in,' because the kids were making fun because her dad was so tall. I thought I'd be a real cool dad but obviously not. I let her run in and then she realised the boys liked football. Next  day, she was like, 'Dad, do you want to come in the class?' ," Crouch was quoted as saying by Female First.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

footballsports news

Ravi Shastri's doppelganger spotted and Twitterati can't stop laughing

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK