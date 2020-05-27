Search

Footballer Danny Simpson's ex-girlfriend Melissa Reeves gives birth to their first baby

Updated: May 27, 2020, 09:38 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Danny has daughter Skye with ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Ward

Melissa Reeves and Danny Simpson
England footballer Danny Simpson's ex-partner Melissa Reeves revealed she gave birth to the couple's first baby.

Melissa, who dated the footballer for a brief period last year, wrote on Instagram: "24/05/2020 My world changed forever. My baby girl arrived right on her due date. Words can't describe how in love with this little angel I am. I feel so happy and blessed. I was in labour for three days, then we had to opt for a C section because it turns out she is one big baby, she's 8lb 11!!"

