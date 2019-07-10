Footballer Dele Alli back with girlfriend Ruby?

football

The Tottenham star had split with Ruby in January after two and a half years together

Dele Alli

England footballer Dele Alli has reportedly rekindled his relationship with girlfriend Ruby Mae by asking her to move back into his mansion.

But Dele, 23, was recently pictured celebrating Ruby’s 24th birthday while holidaying on a private yacht.

"It is all systems go again for them. They’ve had a rough few months," British tabloid, The Sun quoted a source.





"It was mainly down to Dele doubting his feelings for Ruby and wondering if he was too young to settle down. But a few months without her has crystallised his mind and he’s now asked her to return back to his house. It is the best present she could have hoped for," the source added.

