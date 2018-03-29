Footballer Frank Lampard's wife Christine happy to be friends with her step daughters

Chelsea great Frank Lampard's TV presenter wife Christine is happy to be friends with her hubby's daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 10, from his ex, Elen Rivas, for now



Chelsea great Frank Lampard's TV presenter wife Christine is happy to be friends with her hubby's daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 10, from his ex, Elen Rivas, for now. But, in future, she isn't sure if they will confide in her when they enter their teens.



"If you get good at being a step parent, you can get that balance quite right because you don't want to be the parent. That's what I've got, which is quite good. I don't know if that will change as they get older and they say, 'Oh, I don't want to talk to you either.' At the moment, I'm still their mate, so it's quite good. But that all changes, they are just about to hit teenage years. It could all go horribly wrong," she told Female First.

