Footballer Gareth Bale weds Emma discreetly' in-laws left fuming

Wales footballer Gareth Bale recently got married to his childhood sweetheart discreetly, sparking off anger among his in-laws who claimed they were left out the celebration.

Real Madrid star Gareth, 29, tied the knot with Emma Rhys-Jones, 27, in front of just 60 family and friends at a five-star hotel in Majorca.

Emma's father Martin was not invited. Her grandparents John and Eva McMurray, who raised her up, were also left out. "I can't believe what they've done," British tabloid, The Sun quoted Emma's grandfather as saying.

"We knew the wedding was coming up and of course we were expecting an invite. We helped bring Emma up — I was like a dad to her when her own father was in jail. She asked me if I'd walk her down the aisle when she married Gareth," he added.

