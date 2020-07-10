Footballer Hector Bellerin pledges to combat carbon emissions issue

Spanish footballer Hector Bellerin has planted the first seeds after he announced last month that he shall grow 3,000 trees for every Gunners win to help combat the carbon emissions issues we have.

The Arsenal star, 25, recently tweeted this above picture of the first set of seedings and wrote: "First set of seeding taking place. Ready to go into the rainforests in November! If you'd like to plant some trees with me please donate here https://bellerintrees.raisely.com."

Mikel Arteta's side have managed to win four matches in the last two weeks. That means according to Hector's campaign, 12,000 trees will be planted.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Hector's page has raised over GBP13,000 (approx

R12.28 lakh) and is over halfway to its target of funding 30,000 trees.

