Footballer Icardi's wife in war of words with Capello

football

"Dear Fabio Capello, as a coach you have all my respect, but as a commentator and columnist... I remind you of some top players who managed to get into your dressing room doing 'these things'.

Fabio Capello and Wanda Nara

Argentine TV personality Wanda Nara, the wife of Inter Milan footballer Mauro Icardi recently slammed football coach Fabio Capello after he claimed players wouldn't have got away with a nude photo shoot in any of his former teams.

Wanda, 32, and Icardi posed for nude photo shoot. And the former England coach Capello, 72, said that his players wouldn't have indulged in such an act. "I never had a player who did these things. In my teams, I don't know how he would have managed to get into the dressing room," Capello told Sky Italia.

Wanda hit back at the coach, claiming that his Real Madrid stars David Beckham and Fabio Cannavaro too posed for such photo shoots. "Dear Fabio Capello, as a coach you have all my respect, but as a commentator and columnist... I remind you of some top players who managed to get into your dressing room doing 'these things'. Ten years ago they could do something strange, TODAY NO!" she tweeted.

Top Sports Galleries

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates