Footballer Jamie Redknapp fails to woo American singer Nicole

The former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder, 45, was keen to date Nicole Scherzinger, 40, who split with Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov, 27, in 2017

Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Redknapp

American singer Nicole Scherzinger turned down former English footballer Jamie Redknapp's request for a date, her close friend revealed. The former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder, 45, was keen to date Nicole Scherzinger, 40, who split with Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov, 27, in 2017.

"Jamie has been keen on Nicole, but would never have tried it on when she was with Grigor. Since their split, he expressed an interest in dating her, but the time isn't right for Nicole," a close friend revealed.

The friend said that the former Pussycat Doll is on a break to focus on her career. "They [Jamie and Nicole] would make a lovely couple so who knows what will happen in the future." Nicole, was in a relationship with British F1 champions Lewis Hamilton for seven years. Jamie divorced Louise Redknapp last year after 19 years of marriage.

