Footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah: Breastfeeding is killing me!

England striker Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah is finding it tough to deal with the various tasks associated with motherhood.

Rebekah and Jamie welcomed their daughter Olivia Grace in December.

Rebekah recently took to social media to share this picture with her daughter and wrote: "Sometimes all you need is to be held close and to keep them quiet! Nearly five weeks and going through that ' don't- put- me- down, mummy' stage! It's hard work. I'm knackered and reminiscing about sleep. Breastfeeding is killing me [ it's really not easy] and anyone who tells you otherwise is LYING but I feel this overwhelming guilt if I stop! Who said newborns and motherhood was easy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) onJan 28, 2020 at 6:36am PST

Rebekah's message was well received. The post got over 10,000 ' likes'.

