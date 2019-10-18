Footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah: My husband doesn't define who I am

Model Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, has said that she doesn't want to be defined by her husband and is not interested in being friends with other footballers' wives. Rebekah, 37, was recently embroiled in a controversy when Coleen, wife of former England captain, Wayne Rooney, accused her of leaking stories to the media about her.

Rebekah insisted she isn't part of the WAG community. "Just because I'm Jamie's wife, doesn't define who I am," Rebekah was quoted as saying by entertainment portal, Female First. "There are people who are part of the WAG community but not me. It's a fake world. When you're forced into friendships with someone because your husband plays for the same team, it's weird," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates