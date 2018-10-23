Footballer Javier Hernandez's model girlfriend Sarah Kohan loves being naked

football

Kohan has been writing travel blogs since December 2016. Her Instagram account has many pictures of her with wild animals like elephants, giraffes, zebras and even swimming in the ocean with whales

Sarah Kohan

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez's new girlfriend Sarah Kohan, dons many hats — a law graduate, model and travel blogger. But of the many activities that she does, the one thing that she loves is being naked, reported British tabloid, The Sun.

Hernandez, who hasn't scored a Premier League goal since April, recently confirmed his relationship with Kohan. Hernandez's girl has graduated from Notre Dame in law and has even completed courses at the prestigious Harvard and Columbia universities.



Javier Hernandez with new girlfriend Sarah Kohan

In one of her blogs, Kohan, who now has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a naked picture of herself eating sushi and captioned it: "...me during two of my favourite activities. 1) Being naked and 2) eating sushi."

