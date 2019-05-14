Footballer Kyle Walker's ex-girlfriend Annie gets her revenge

football

Annie, 25, and Kyle, 28, were in a relationship for nine years before she dumped the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back after finding out he was cheating on her with British TV star Laura Brown, 30

Kyle Walker with girlfriend Annie Kilner

England footballer Kyle Walker's former model girlfriend Annie Kilner got her revenge on the cheating footballer by posting a video of her taking off her commitment ring.

Annie posted a video of her hand and captioned it, "When you wear a ring on your wedding finger for 10 years, but you aren't even married ur just a good girl . . . off you come."

Annie found out of Kyle's cheating when Laura messaged the model about his trysts after spotting a Mother's Day message he'd sent her. When Annie asked for evidence, Laura forwarded a selfie Walker had sent her showing him at his home.

Annie and Kyle have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

