Footballer Mesut Ozil launches his own clothing range

German footballer Mesut Ozil has announced the launch of his streetwear brand, on social media.

Ozil Instagrammed this picture recently for his 22.5 million followers and wrote: "Excited to announce the launch of @m10streetwear, a contemporary brand producing relaxed & stylish clothing designed for everyday wear. I'm really happy to finally share this personal project with you all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mesut OÌÂzil (@m10_official)

