Search

Footballer Mesut Ozil launches his own clothing range

Updated: 16 November, 2020 08:09 IST | A correspondent |

"Excited to announce the launch of @m10streetwear, a contemporary brand producing relaxed & stylish clothing designed for everyday wear. I'm really happy to finally share this personal project with you all."

Pic courtesy/Mesut Ozil's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Mesut Ozil's Instagram account

German footballer Mesut Ozil has announced the launch of his streetwear brand, on social media.

Ozil Instagrammed this picture recently for his 22.5 million followers and wrote: "Excited to announce the launch of @m10streetwear, a contemporary brand producing relaxed & stylish clothing designed for everyday wear. I'm really happy to finally share this personal project with you all."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mesut OÌÂzil (@m10_official)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 16 November, 2020 08:00 IST

Tags

footballsports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK