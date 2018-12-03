Footballer Pennant set spend 250,000 pounds to renew vows with wife

football

Jermaine Pennant with his wife

English footballer, Jermaine Pennant is ready to splash the cash to renew his vows with wife Alice Goodwin in a star- studded ceremony during Easter ­ €. The former Liverpool player plans to spend 250,000 pounds in order to win Alice back after flirting with British model Chloe Ayling on British TV show, Celebrity Big Brother ( CBB).

“Jermaine’s not cutting corners with this bash — he is going all out.

We’re talking some big film and Tv names on the guestlist, as well as football legends he has played with over the years,” a source was quoted as saying by the British tabloid The Sun.

“Jermaine wants to prove to Alice that he can be a good husband, he knows she’s one in a million.

They are having fun trying for a baby right now. They want to expand their family as they feel it’s the right time for them.

“Jermaine knows Alice would be a great mum. Next year will be a big year for them.”

