Footballer Pennant set spend 250,000 pounds to renew vows with wife

Dec 03, 2018, 13:17 IST | A Correspondent

Jermaine Pennant with his wife

English footballer, Jermaine Pennant is ready to splash the cash to renew his vows with wife Alice Goodwin in a star- studded ceremony during Easter ­ €. The former Liverpool player plans to spend 250,000 pounds in order to win Alice back after flirting with British model Chloe Ayling on British TV show, Celebrity Big Brother ( CBB).

“Jermaine’s not cutting corners with this bash — he is going all out.

We’re talking some big film and Tv names on the guestlist, as well as football legends he has played with over the years,” a source was quoted as saying by the British tabloid The Sun.

“Jermaine wants to prove to Alice that he can be a good husband, he knows she’s one in a million.

They are having fun trying for a baby right now. They want to expand their family as they feel it’s the right time for them.

“Jermaine knows Alice would be a great mum. Next year will be a big year for them.”

