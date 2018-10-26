Footballer Peter Crouch and model wife Abbey Clancy have no time for romance

football

Model Abbey Clancy and football star hubby Peter Crouch struggling to make time for romance in between attending to three kids

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch

Former England football star Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy has said that the very-much-in-love couple are finding it tough to make time for each other now - with their three children always around them.

Clancy, 32, also juggles with her modelling work, TV career and fashion line. In an interview with Britain's MailOnline, she confessed it's all rather tedious but manageable.

Clancy and Peter are proud parents to Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and 10-month-old Johnny. A typical day is almost fully dedicated to the kids. "We get up around six, go down, have breakfast. I make three different types because no one will eat the same thing. Then it's homework for Sophia. In between, I give Johnny his porridge and off to school. Then, we must eat all the kids' left overs and clean the kitchen," explained Clancy. It's obviously tough to keep the romance alive.

"We book to go to the cinema or dinner but once we have put the kids to bed, we are so tired, we just go to bed," she said. Clancy revealed that the couple have reduced partying too because, "hangovers with three babies is not an ideal combination."

