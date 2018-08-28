Footballer Scott Sinclair's actress wife Helen Flanagan thought she would explode during delivery

other-sports

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair with daughter Delilah

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair's partner Helen Flanagan, 28, has revealed that she felt like she would explode during her labour as she gave birth to baby Delilah in June. The actor, who had a water birth, said the pain during delivery was much more than during the birth of her first daughter Matilda.

"I opted for water birth, which I loved. Luckily, my labour went really well although it was much more painful than my first birth. At points I felt like I was about to explode because the contractions were so intense. Delilah's birth was so quick, Scott almost missed it," Helen, who is looking forward to her wedding next year, told OK magazine.

