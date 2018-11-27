Footballer Sinclair's girlfriend wants a Christmas wedding

Nov 27, 2018, 10:45 IST | A Correspondent

Helen, who has two daughters Matilda, three, and Delilah, five months, though is in no hurry to say I do

Scott Sinclair with daughters Matilda and Delilah. (Right) Helen Flanagan

English model and actor Helen Flanagan has said that she wants to get married to footballer Scott Sinclair during Christmas. Helen, who has two daughters Matilda, three, and Delilah, five months, though is in no hurry to say I do.

Speaking about her dream wedding, Helen told OK magazine, "I would love to have a Christmas wedding. But I'm going to wait until Delilah is one next June before I make any plans. I think the girls will absolutely love it, Matilda will love wearing a pretty dress — she will be in her element. I feel like Scott and I are already married."

