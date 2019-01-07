Footballer Steven Taylor sends similar message to girlfriend and Australia model

football

According to a report in British tabloid The Sun, Taylor, who played for EPL club Newcastle United, flew Adomatis, 22, to Wellington, New Zealand in October where he plays for Wellington Phoenix

Diana Adomaitis and Steven Taylor

Former EPL star Steven Taylor's girlfriend Diana Adomaitis is devastated after finding out the footballer sent similar messages to her and an Australian model. According to a report in British tabloid The Sun, Taylor, who played for EPL club Newcastle United, flew Adomatis, 22, to Wellington, New Zealand in October where he plays for Wellington Phoenix. The defender, 32, messaged her: "Thinking of you long pins. U have me smitten like a kitten over you."

Diana was left devastated when an Australian model messaged her and revealed Taylor had a relationship with her too. The model wrote: "Your boyfriend Steven Taylor is a piece of s*** liar just FYI . . . I was in Wellington just before you."

They found out that he had sent a similar message to the Australian. "Morning long pins, what's miss perfect bum doing? Would love to be feeling your unreal body," Taylor wrote.

