Footballer Thomas Muller and wife Lisa set to become horse sperm millionaires

German football star Thomas Muller and wife Lisa are selling horse semen online. According to German newspaper, Bild, the couple are set to become horse sperm millionaires.

World Cup and Champions League winner Muller's wife is a champion dressage rider. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the couple's breeding farm has been named EU Insemination Station for 2021. This means breeders can order semen from their stallions.



Two installments that include insemination and pregnancy, and a processing fee will cost in excess of GBP1,700 (approx R1.68 lakh). The Bayern Munich star, 31, shared the news on Instagram: "Lisa and I have taken the next step in our 'horse life'. Gut Wettlkam [name of their farm] is looking forward to the 2021 breeding season with our stallions."

