Footballer Wilfied Zaha offers medical staff free beds

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has offered free accommodation to medical staff in his London properties as they treat patients with Coronavirus. The Ivory Coast international, 27, is the latest football personality to offer a free bed, following in the footsteps of former Manchester United star Gary Neville and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Zaha reported to earn £ 130,000 (approximately Rs 1.14 crore) week at the Premier League club, willingly took up the baton saying he had friends working in the National Health Service and he could provide accommodation for the hard-pressed staff who could not return home after their shifts. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Manchester City have joined forces to donate a combined $ 117,000 (approximately Rs 88 lakh) to help local food banks affected by the global pandemic.

Collections are normally made at home games for both Manchester giants by fans' groups supporting foodbanks, but football in England is suspended until at least April 30 due to restrictions on mass gatherings due to coronavirus.

"We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of Coronavirus," the clubs said in a joint statement.

